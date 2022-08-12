Police have confirmed an investigation has been launched after 34 people were injured when two roller coaster trains crashed into each other at Legoland in southern Germany.

The incident happened on Thursday (11 August) afternoon, when one train braked heavily and another train collided with it.

One person was “seriously injured”, according to police spokesperson Dominic Geissler, while 15 of those hurt were “taken to the hospital for closer medical evaluation.”

“Investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of the accident and what led to it,” Geissler added.

