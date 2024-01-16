Gilgo Beach murders: ‘Time has come to prosecute’ DA says after Rex Heuermann charged

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said that they’ll now move to prosecute in the Gilgo Beach murders case after suspect Rex Heuermann appeared in court today (16 January).

The 60-year-old Manhattan architect appeared at Suffolk County Courthouse in Riverhead, Long Island, where he was charged with the second-degree murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Heuermann was already charged with the murder of three women found on Gilgo Beach in 2010.

“We used the grand jury process, now we move to the second phase. The second phase being the prosecution of these four cases, as well as continuing to use the grand jury to investigate the other cases,” the DA said.