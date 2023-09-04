'Vast majority of schools unaffected' by Raac concrete, education secretary says

The education secretary has said that the “vast majority” of schools will not be affected by reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

RAAC is a potentially dangerous material as it can be prone to sudden collapse as it ages. It was used to construct schools, colleges and other buildings between the Fifties and mid-Seventies in the UK.

There are over 22,000 schools and colleges in England and the vast majority of them are unaffected by RAAC”, Ms Keegan told the House of Commons.

“We have been supporting schools and colleges to ensure that risks resulting from RAAC are being mitigated.”