Doctor tells GMB polio outbreak possible ‘unless we’re careful’

There could be a polio outbreak in the UK unless we are careful, a doctor has told Good Morning Britain.

Polio cases have not been seen in this country since 1984 and the vaccine is part of the NHS childhood vaccinations.

Traces of the disease were found during a routine inspection of sewage works in London.

“We have got a handle on this, Public Health are doing their job. We haven’t had any cases...no need to worry, but get your children vaccinated”, Dr Hilary Jones said.

