A guest on Good Morning Britain was criticised by other panel members for insinuating that the fatal shooting of a nine-year-old in Liverpool was linked to “issues in the Black community.”

Journalist Andrew Pierce’s comment was challenged by Rob Rinder and Good Morning Britain newsreader Marverine Cole.

Rinder, a television personality and barrister, said it was a “deeply stupid thing to say,” while Cole said: “I take offence at “the Black community”, we’re not a monolith.”

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally injured when a gunman fired into a house on Monday, 22 August.

