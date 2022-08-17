Government on ‘war footing’ over cost of living crisis, minister claims

A cabinet minister has said that the government is on “war footing” over the cost of living crisis.

Kit Malthouse, Chancellor for the Duchy of Lancaster, said that he “hoped” people will see that the government is “moving quickly” to ease record inflation during an interview on Wednesday, 17 August.

“The new prime minister, in just a couple of weeks’ time, is able to make quick decisions on where he or she wants to take the country and the economy”, the minister added.

