Mini budget is a ‘tax cut for the wealthiest,’ says shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves

Rachel Reeves has branded Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget as a “tax cut for the wealthiest.”

In her keynote speech at the Labour party conference, the shadow chancellor said trickle-down economics is “an idea that has been tried, tested and has failed.”

After her damning comments about the impact of the economic plan on the working people, Ms Reeves remarked: “All for what? Not to invest in the industries of the future. Not for our NHS. Not our schools. But for tax cuts for the wealthiest.”

