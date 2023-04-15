Police carry protester away as demonstration held outside Grand National

Police carried a protester away from a demonstration outside Aintree Racecourse on Saturday, 15 April, as Animal Rising protesters gathered on the day of the Grand National.

Animal Rising said it plans to disrupt the event, though not on the racecourse whilst horses or jockeys are on the track, so that it “doesn’t even begin.”

Merseyside Police said a 25-year-old woman from London and a 55 year-old man from Greater Manchester were arrested outside the racecourse on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance.

