Animal Rising supporters gathered for a protest outside Aintree Racecourse on Saturday, 15 April, before the Grand National was due to take place.

The group says they have planned to disrupt the event, though not on the racecourse whilst horses or jockeys are on the track, so that it “doesn’t even begin.”

Spokesperson Claudia Penna Rojas said the group were taking action as they are “animal lovers” and want a “national conversation about our broken relationship with animals and the natural world.”

