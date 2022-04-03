Transport secretary Grant Shapps has branded new on-shore wind turbines as an ‘eyesore’ as he fights against the expansion of renewable technology.

“They sit on the hills and can create something of an eyesore for communities,” he told Sky, exposing the government divide, adding there are “problems of noise as well”.

A new energy strategy is set to be unveiled this week, which Shapps in which he hopes plans for onshore wind will get shut down.

Britain’s got more offshore wind power than any other country in the world,” he argued.

