Wildfires raged outside Athens on Monday, 17 July, forcing thousands to flee seaside resorts after days of extreme heat.

Temperatures reached 40C in several areas across Greece over the weekend, and could do so again this week, with Tuesday expected to be the hottest day.

Footage shows a helicopter dropping water on fires as flames and thick smoke rise in night-time footage.

High winds have pushed flames through hillside scrub and pine forests parched by soaring temperatures.

Two major wildfires have edged closer to summer resort towns as gusts of wind hit 70 kph (45 mph), prompting evacuation orders for at least six seaside communities.