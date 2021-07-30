An Italian MP fled parliament after security officials chased him down for holding up protest signs against the country’s green pass.

Numerous other MPs followed the protesting man while holding similar signs.

It comes after the Italian government announced that from August 6 people must present proof of immunity to access an array of services and leisure activities.

The “green pass” is a digital or paper certificate that shows if someone has received at least one jab, has tested negative or has recently recovered from COVID-19.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi said the pass “is essential to keep businesses open”.