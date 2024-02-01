Watch: Greta Thunberg and co-defendants speak outside court after first day of trial

Greta Thunberg spoke outside court after the first day of her trial over an environmental demonstration on Thursday, 1 February.

The climate campaigner, 21, was arrested during a protest near a Mayfair hotel in October 2023 as oil executives met at the Energy Intelligence Forum.

Ms Thunberg, two Fossil Free London (FFL) activists, and two Greenpeace protesters appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court after each pleading not guilty to breaching Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986.

After proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday, Thunberg said in a statement: “We must remember who the real enemy is, what are we defending, who are our laws meant to protect.”