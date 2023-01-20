Hackney school bus fire leaves surrounding cars and and homes damaged

Cars and homes on a residential road in Hackney, east London, were left damaged after a school bus was engulfed in flames on Friday, 20 January.

The 30-seater vehicle was transporting pupils to school when it caught fire on Wilton Way.

No injuries were reported.

Footage shows the burnt-out bus with surrounding cars and windows damaged from the blaze.

London Fire Brigade said the fire was under control just over an hour after they were called out.

