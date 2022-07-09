Hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims from around the world raised their hands to heaven on the sacred hill of Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia on July 8, an intense day of worship considered to be the climax of the annual hajj.

Multitudes stood shoulder to shoulder for the emotional day of supplication in the desert valley where Muslims believe the Prophet Muhammad delivered his final sermon, calling for equality and unity among all.

Pilgrims wearing white robes reached Mount Arafat on foot or in buses where they spent the night.

