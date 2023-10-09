Dashcam captures moment Hamas gunmen fire on party-goers at Israeli festival

A car dash-cam captured the moment Hamas gunmen opened fire on party-goers at a music festival in Re’im, Israel on Saturday (7 October).

Supernova music festival had run into the early hours of the morning when armed attackers breached the venue. The terrifying footage shows people trying to take cover by cars, as some are shot and others are taken hostage.

The Israeli rescue service Zaka later said its paramedics removed more than 260 bodies from the festival following the militant attack.

At time of publication, at least 900 people have been killed in Israel and almost 500 have been killed in Gaza following the attack, according to local media reports.