Polish parliament relights Hanukkah candles extinguished by far-right politician

Hanukkah candles in the Polish parliament were lit again on Thursday 14 December, after a far-right lawmaker used a fire extinguisher to put them out on Tuesday.

Grzegorz Braun, from the Confederation party, caused a commotion with the stunt that targeted the menorah as MPs packed into parliament to watch Donald Tusk, the new prime minister, deliver a key speech.

A Jewish woman, who was in the building to celebrate Hanukkah, was hit in the face with foam as she tried to stop Mr Braun.

The candles were re-lit on Thursday afternoon.