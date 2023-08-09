Unprecedented wildfires are burning across the Hawaiian islands, prompting mass evacuations and power outages. Late 8 August, acting Governor Sylvia Luke issued an emergency proclamation.

The islands of Maui and Big Island are the most affected. The historic town of Lahaina in Maui, has been devastated by the flames, with reports saying dozens were forced to flee into the ocean

The fires are a result of dry conditions and strong winds fueled by Hurricane Dora, which is raging over 500 miles south of the islands.

Firefighters and aerial support are still struggling to respond to the situation due to winds.