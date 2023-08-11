This is the moment a passenger plane flies over Maui as orange flames from the devastating wildfires light up the land.

The death toll from the fires has now risen to 53, with Hawaii Governor Josh Green describing it as the “largest natural disaster in state history”.

More than 14,000 people were evacuated from Maui as of Wednesday, as officials confirmed widespread devastation to Lahaina.

United Airlines said they have removed inbound flights to Kahului Airport to assist in evacuating visitors as the island battles wildfires.

The airlines said in a statement that they are monitoring the situation in Hawaii “closely”.