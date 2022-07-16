Firefighters hose down truck full of pigs during record-breaking heatwave

Firefighters in Jiangsu, China, were called out to help cool down a truckload of pigs threatened by a record-breaking heatwave.

In footage published by the local service, firefighters can be seen hosing down the animals as they sat in the transporter.

Jiangsu Fire confirmed they had been called to a service station near the city of Changzhou by a truck driver who believed his pigs were exhibiting heatstroke symptoms.

At least 31 weather stations in eastern China set new heat records last week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.