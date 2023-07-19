How to travel safely in extreme heatwaves as scorching temperatures sweep Europe

Countries across Europe - including popular holiday destinations like Spain and Italy - are suffering from a prolonged and deadly heatwave.

Dr Chun Tang, medical director at Pall Mall Medical has offered some practical advice for tourists to stay safe while travelling in extreme heat - from staying hydrated in the pool to choosing cooler times of the day to visit sites.

“Stay in shaded areas, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with high SPF, wear a wide-brimmed hat and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water,” he said.