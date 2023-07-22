Greek wildfire victim returns to find home in ruins

Greek resident Chrysoula Renieri returned to her home on Thursday 20 July to discover what damage had been done after wildfires took hold of the building.

Her house was tucked in a wooded area near the resort town of Loutraki because she and her husband loved living in nature.

But earlier this week, winds fuelled a major wildfire that burned more than 35 square kilometres (21.7 sq miles) of forest and scrubland, including Renieri’s home.

“Everything was destroyed. We have suffered too much damage,” she said.

Renieri wasn’t home at the time but her son and family had returned from a swim when the fire started a few houses away.