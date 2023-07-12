Thick black smoke billows from Hertfordshire industrial estate fire

Residents were told to keep their windows closed as firefighters tackled a blaze at an industrial estate in Baldock on Tuesday 11 July.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue declared a major incident after being called to the blaze at 6:15pm.

It said the fire “rapidly developed” and involved multiple business units on the estate and multiple resources had to be sent to the scene including 15 fire fighting appliances, two aerial ladder platforms, a high-volume pump and an aerial drone.

Aerial footage shows thick black smoke rising from the blaze, as flames rage on the ground.