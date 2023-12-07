Hillsborough families continue to fight for new law after Sunak rejects reforms

Hillsborough families will keep fighting after Rishi Sunak rejected law reforms on inquests into disasters (6 December).

The ‘Hillsborough Law’ was petitioned by victim’s families six years ago, and would have prevented public figures from minimising responsibility at inquests.

Ministers claimed a incorporating a legal duty of candour was not necessary.

”I’m very cynical now after 34 years, so I’m not absolutely surprised. But I am disappointed in that it doesn’t go far enough,” said Debbie Matthews, whose brother died in the disaster.

The government instead implemented the ‘Hillsborough Charter’, which pledges to place public interest and openness above reputation during investigations into public tragedies.