Police chiefs have issued an apology to the families of Hillsborough victims almost 34 years on from the disaster which led to the deaths of 97 football fans.

In 2016, an inquest jury ruled that the fans were unlawfully killed amid a number of police errors during a crush at a match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on 15 April 1989.

Andy March, CEO of the College of Policing, said policing had “profoundly failed” those who died.

A report has recommended that the government give consideration to a Hillsborough Law, including a duty of candour for police officers.

Sign up for our newsletters.