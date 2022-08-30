Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales returned to the Solent off Portsmouth, Hampshire, on Monday (29 August) after breaking down off the Isle of Wight.

The ship was on its way for exercises and trials with the F-35B Lightning jets off the US coast, but will instead now be moved to Stokes Bay, Gosport, where it is understood divers will examine a damaged propeller shaft.

Footage shows the carrier limping back to shore to a sheltered area, where it will be easier for divers to examine the damage.

