Turkey prices to hit record highs this Thanksgiving

A spike in bird flu cases is expected to send the price of turkeys soaring to record highs this Thanksgiving.

The price per pound of some turkeys in the US is already up by 75% from last year, with 47.6 million birds already impacted by influenza already in 2022.

Already detected in 42 states, farmers have been forced to kill entire flocks to control the spread of the disease.

Bird flu typically spreads during the winter, but this year cases were reported as early as July.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.