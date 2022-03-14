Homes Under the Hammer’s Martin Roberts embarks on 26hr trip to Ukraine

Martin Roberts has given an update on his 26-hour-long trip to Ukraine.

The former Homes Under the Hammer presenter, 58, looked exhausted as he appeared on Good Morning Britain earlier today.

After arriving in Krakow, Poland on Monday, Martin GMB viewers: “I’m heading today to the border, 20 kilometres from where the shelling happened yesterday.”

