Hong Kong police detain activists on anniversary of Tiananmen Square massacre

Police in Hong Kong detained several pro-democracy activists on the 34th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre.

The leader of one of Hong Kong’s main opposition parties was among those arrested, with authorities having banned public commemoration of the 1989 incident.

Also detained was 67-year-old Alexandra Wong, a prominent campaigner nicknamed “Grandma Wong”.

She was arrested while carrying flowers near Victoria Park, where vigils had been held for many years.

Events to mark the 1989 massacre, which saw the government violently suppress peaceful protests in Beijing with tanks and troops, are also banned in mainland China.