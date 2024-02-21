Loose horse gallops alongside cars on busy Philadelphia highway

A horse galloped alongside cars on a busy highway in Philadelphia on Tuesday, 20 February.

Footage shows the animal's hooves pounding on the road as it ran on Interstate 95's northbound lanes in the early hours.

The horse was eventually captured by its owners, the non-profit Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club who told Fox 29 they suspect vandalism was behind its escape.

Riding club staff member Nicole Bryan told Fox: "We have multiple witnesses who said the horse was locked up because they are locked behind the gate, then also locked in their pen."