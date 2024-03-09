First humanitarian aid ship for Gaza to set sail from Cyprus

A ship bearing humanitarian aid is making preparations to leave Cyprus and head for Gaza, according to Ursula von der Leyen.

The European Commission president said international donors launched a sea corridor to supply the besieged territory with aid that is facing widespread hunger after five months of war.

The vessel belonging to Spain’s Open Arms aid group will make a pilot voyage to test the corridor in the coming days.

The ship has been waiting at Cyprus’s port of Larnaca for permission to deliver food aid from World Central Kitchen, a U.S. charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés.