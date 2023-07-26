Moment Hunter Biden arrives at court to face tax and gun-related charges

Hunter Biden arrived at a federal court in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday (26 July) to face misdemeanor tax and gun-related charges.

The son of US president Joe Biden is expected to plead guilty to the tax charges and enter a diversion program to avoid conviction on the gun charge.

In June, Hunter Biden reached an agreement with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to the two federal tax misdemeanours, avoiding prosecution on a gun charge as part of the deal.

CNN reported that Hunter Biden and prosecutors agreed to a more limited plea deal after a previous agreement fell apart earlier on Wednesday.