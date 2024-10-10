CNN host Anderson Cooper has been hit in the face by flying debris while reporting live on Hurricane Milton.

Cooper battled wind speeds of more than 150mph as he reported live from Bradenton in Florida on Wednesday night (9 October).

“The water now is really starting to pour over,” a drenched Cooper said while speaking to the camera beside the Manatee River.

Seconds later, a white object is seen hitting the 57-year-old journalist in the face, dazing him.

“Well, that wasn’t good,” he said. “We’ll probably go inside shortly.”