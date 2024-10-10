Debunked: Hurricane Milton wasn’t man-made through cloud seeding

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has been the latest A-list politican to fan the flames on false claims that Hurricane Milton was created or manipulated by US government cloud seeding.

President Joe Biden called the Georgian politicians outlandish lies ‘ridiculous.’

Cloud seeding, used worldwide to increase rain or snow, isn’t capable of creating or controlling storms. The technique simply nudges clouds to release more precipitation, typically for agricultural purposes.

While past government experiments tried to weaken hurricanes, like Project Cirrus in the 1940s, these efforts failed. There’s no reason the government would intentionally create a deadly, costly storm, and reflect broader political agendas.