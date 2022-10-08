SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford has said Liz Truss and her Chancellor made “the worst first impression in the history” on the first day of the party’s conference in Aberdeen.

“Only a matter of weeks into their new roles, the disastrous duo of Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng have crashed the economy, sent the pound plummeting, put pension funds at risk and caused mayhem for mortgage holders,” Mr Blackford said.

The SNP has spent the first day of their conference attacking the Conservatives and Labour.

