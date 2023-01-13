Idaho Republican legislator compares women’s reproductive care to farm animals

A Republican legislator in Idaho has compared women’s reproductive care to that of cows.

Jack Nelsen said that his experience as a dairy farmer gives him some “definite opinions” on “repro and the women’s health thing.”

He told the House Agriculture Committee they could come to him for his “ideas” on women’s reproductive health, given his agricultural experience.

“I’ve milked a few cows, spend most of my time walking behind lines of cows,” he said, before delivering his line with a smirk.

