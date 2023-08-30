Florida highway partially submerged as Hurricane Idalia makes landfall

Traffic camera footage shows a flooded Florida interstate as Hurricane Idalia made landfall in the state.

Idalia hit the Big Bend region as a “life-threatening” Category 3 storm before downgrading to a Category 2 as it moved across land.

Footage from an I-275 traffic camera over Tampa Bay shows water submerging the northbound lanes.

A release from The National Hurricane Center on Wednesday morning (30 August) said that Florida’s Big Bend region was hit with a “catastrophic storm surge” and “damaging winds” were also spreading inland over northern parts of the state.