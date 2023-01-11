Smoke billows from Illinois chemical plant after possible explosion

Plumes of smoke were sent billowing into the air in northern Illinois after a possible explosion at a chemical plant.

This footage shows the scene in LaSalle as white smoke rose from the factory on Wednesday, 11 January.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for local residents, who were also told to avoid a green substance spotted in the area.

According to local news reports, the blaze has been classified as a 4-alarm fire.

