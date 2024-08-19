Boxer Imane Khelif shares new look after winning Olympic gold

Imane Khelif has shown off a new look after winning Olympic gold in the Paris 2024 games.

The boxer from Algeria - who’s fight against Italy’s Angela Carini stirred controversy at the Games - has now shared a different look on social media.

Beauty code launched a video in collaboration with the boxer.In a striking contrast, Khelif transitions from her iconic boxing attire to a glamorous look.

The video has sparked widespread attention, with many praising the boxer’s versatility and courage to embrace a different side of herself.