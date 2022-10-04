Suella Braverman says new immigration plan will make Lib Dems ‘go bananas’

Suella Braverman has claimed the government’s new immigration plan will make Lib Dems “go bananas”.

The home secretary delivered a speech to Conservative Party conference on Tuesday evening.

“This will not be easy, I cannot promise you a solution immediately,” Ms Braverman said.

“There are many forces working against us, the Labour Party will try to stop us. The Lib Dems will go bananas. The Guardian will have a meltdown,” she added, sparking laughter from the audience.

