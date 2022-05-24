Disgraced former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan has been jailed for 18 months for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

The 48-year-old was expelled from the Conservative Party and later resigned from his West Yorkshire seat after he was convicted for the 2008 attack following a trial at Southwark Crown Court last month.

Sentencing on Monday, Mr Justice Baker said Khan displayed a “significant degree of brutality” in the lead up to the assault, forcing the boy to drink gin and asking him to watch pornography before the attack at a house party in Staffordshire.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.