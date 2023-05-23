Imran Khan greeted by crowds and security forces as he arrives for court hearing

Imran Khan was greeted by crowds and security forces as he arrived at court in Islamabad on Tuesday, 23 May, seeking protection from arrest in terrorism charges against him.

Pakistan's former prime minister is facing around 100 legal cases concerning alleged corruption and terrorism.

The ex-cricketer was removed from office after losing a no-confidence motion in parliament.

Footage shows police and paramilitary forces at cordons near the court as Mr Khan's vehicle arrived.

Mr Khan denies all the charges laid against him.

