Fatal fire spreads to hotel from electric motorbike showroom in southern India

Eight people were killed and several others were injured after a fire, which ignited inside an electric motorbike showroom, spread to a hotel in Hyderabad.

Footage shows the scene on Monday night (12 September) as rescue crews worked amid the billowing smoke to help free those trapped inside the four-storey building.

Police officials said an investigation had been launched into the operator of the lodge for allegedly inadequate fire safety arrangements.

All of the victims of the fire were guests at the hotel, which had 25 people in residence that night.

