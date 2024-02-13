Watch: Tear gas fired to stop thousands of farmers marching on Delhi

Police officials fired tear gas to stop protesting farmers from approaching Delhi on Tuesday, 13 February, as they approached the capital seeking talks with the government on guaranteed minimum prices for crops.

Farmers had launched a peaceful "Delhi Chalo (Go to Delhi)" campaign, maintaining that they were prepared to camp in the city and at border entry points as they demanded the federal administration address their requests for fair pricing in Indian agricultural markets and honour a promise it made in 2021 to pay more for crops.

It was the latest march in a series of protests that began more than two years ago.