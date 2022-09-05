Terrifying footage captures the moment a fairground ride crashes to the ground from a 50ft height, injuring over 50 adults and children.

In the video, the swing is seen slowing down mid-air and instead of coming down slowly, smashes to the floor with a thud.

Riders can be seen bouncing from their seats at the moment of impact, as those watching on flee the area.

The incident happened on Sunday 4 September in Punjab, northern India, according to SWNS.

