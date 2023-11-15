Rescuers work to save 40 workers trapped under collapsed tunnel in India

Emergency services worked around the clock on Tuesday, 14 November, to save 40 workers who have been trapped for over two days after an under-construction tunnel collapsed in northern India.

Around 200 rescuers are hoping to push a 2.5-foot (0.76 metre)-wide steel pipe through an opening of excavated debris with the help of hydraulic jacks to safely pull out the stranded people, according to authorities.

The tunnel, which is part of the busy Chardham all-weather road, collapsed Sunday in Uttarakhand.

Falling debris has been hindering the rescue operation - rescuers have been preparing to deploy an advanced machine to cut through the rubble faster.