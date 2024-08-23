India’s Narendra Modi meets Volodymyr Zelensky on brief visit to Ukraine

Narendra Modi met with Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday 23 August during a brief visit that many in Ukraine hope will pave the way for an Indian role in peace mediation.

As part of the visit, that coincides with Ukraine’s National Flag Day, President Zelensky received India’s prime minister at the presidential palace.

Officials say the visit will focus on boosting economic ties and cooperation in defence, science and technology, but analysts say it could also be an attempt by Mr Modi to strike a more neutral stance after what has been seen as a lean toward Russia.