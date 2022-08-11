Moment house explodes, killing 3, in Indiana

Three people died and 39 homes were damaged after a house exploded in southern Indiana on Wednesday, 10 August, authorities have confirmed.

It has not been determined what caused the blast in Evansville, nor if there are any other injuries or deaths, as some houses are too unstable to enter.

The blast caused around 1,000 power outages in the local area.

This video shows the moment the of the explosion, which had a 100-foot blast radius according to officials. The cause has not yet been determined.

