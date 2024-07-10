Search intensifies for dozens buried in Indonesian landslide that killed at least 23

Search efforts for those trapped in a deadly landslide intensified on Wednesday 10 July, with more rescuers deployed to search an unauthorised gold mine on Indonesia's Sulawesi island that saw 23 deaths over the weekend.

More than 100 villagers were digging for grains of gold on Sunday in the remote and hilly village of Bone Bolango, in Gorontalo province, when tons of mud plunged down the surrounding hills and buried their makeshift camps.

Drone footage released by the provincial search and rescue office showed scenes of devastation as people picked through the rubble in search of survivors.