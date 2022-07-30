The son of a victim of the contaminated blood scandal said he blames the government for setting up a £400m compensation excluding half of the families involved.

A judge has anticipated that more than 4,000 surviving victims should receive provisional compensation of £100,000 each, but this could exclude families who weren’t in a relationship with the victims at the time of their death.

“That is the fault of the government and the Department of Health that have created a scheme that excludes half of these families”, campaigner Jason Evans said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.